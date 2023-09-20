Ahsoka: 5 Scenes In Episode 6 That Changed Everything

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

It's been a bit of a slow burn, but "Ahsoka" has finally blown the story wide open in Episode 6, "Far, Far Away." True to its title, the episode takes us to the neighboring galaxy where Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi) were taken at the end of "Star Wars Rebels." Both characters make their live-action debut, but the episode also spends a lot of time setting up new developments, including a ton of fresh lore for the Nightsisters.

In a way, Episode 6 almost feels like a different show. The stoic adventure story of the season's first half provided plenty of fan service, but it also felt like kind of a tease. Now that we're actually in the new galaxy and exploring the ancient planet of Peridea, the adventure tale has expanded into a grand fantasy story, complete with forbidden magic, prophecies, cults, and all the other things that make the "Star Wars" universe so mythic and fun.

Suffice it to say, "Far, Far Away" is absolutely packed, and it sets up some exciting possibilities for the last two episodes of the series. With that in mind, let's dig a little deeper into "Ahsoka" Episode 6 and look at a handful of scenes that could have massive repercussions on the "Star Wars" mythos.