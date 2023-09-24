Cameos That Movies Were Sorely Missing

Cameos have become a staple of the modern pop culture landscape, given that movies and TV shows from IP-based franchises have been dominating media more than ever over the past decade. When done well, a cameo appearance of a particular character or star, be it expected or not, can serve as a pleasant surprise and a sort of reward for devoted fans who are able to recognize the significance of the cameo after having followed a long-standing franchise for several years. No matter how fleeting an appearance may be, it goes a long way in boosting positive word-of-mouth from audiences, and by extension, the franchise's overall appeal and box-office numbers.

However, what began as a fun way for filmmakers to inject Easter eggs into a film has become something of a double-edged sword in recent years. With the flux of spin-offs, prequels, sequels, and crossover movies, it becomes increasingly difficult to satisfy every fan's ever-growing expectation to see their favorite characters crossing over into a franchise's newest entry. The absence of such seemingly perfect would-be cameos can leave a bitter taste for fans and even result in poor critical and commercial reception of a film. Here are 13 such cameos that movies were sorely missing.