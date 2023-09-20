Ahsoka Theory: One Villain May Have Teased Creating The First Order
Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"
The newest "Star Wars" Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," has one eye on the past. This is evident from Episode 5 — "Shadow Warrior" — when Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) meets her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), in the World Between Worlds. She receives a vision of her younger self, played by Ariana Greenblatt, during the Clone Wars, when she was still a Padawan. But while "Ahsoka" can be seen as a continuation of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," it also seems determined to set up the future of the franchise.
"Ahsoka" takes place after the fall of the Empire in "Return of the Jedi" but before the events of "The Force Awakens." The New Republic is in charge at the moment, but it won't be long until the First Order materializes. As shown in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, the machinations are already in motion for a new way for the Sith to gain control of the galaxy. At one point, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) discusses his time in the Jedi Order and reveals how he wants to create something new. This is basically what the First Order was: a continuation of the Empire while forging a new path. It's unclear if Skoll will live to see the First Order rise to power, but is it something he even would've wanted?
The cycle repeats again and again in Star Wars
Baylan Skoll has a standout moment in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, where he discusses the fall of the Jedi and the fall of the Empire. He muses on how history is destined to repeat itself, as viewers know all too well. The First Order is pretty much a new version of the Empire, and it's not hard to see how it could've happened. After all, "Ahsoka" Episode 2 — "Toil and Trouble" — has a scene where Imperial loyalists attack Ahsoka and Hera (Mary Elizabeth Winstead). That moment emphasizes how there are still those in the galaxy biding their time until the Empire rises, and Episode 6 declares that as an inevitability.
Skoll hopes that an alliance with Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) could break that cycle so that the galaxy doesn't continue going back and forth between leaders. It's unclear what exactly he wants done that would be different, but it's a safe bet the First Order is a corruption of this ideal. Audiences initially meet the First Order being run by Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Snoke (Andy Serkis), and they seem determined to uphold the ideologies of the past. Kylo Ren is practically a Darth Vader fanboy in "The Force Awakens," so it's clear he's not interested in breaking any cycles, at least at that time.
There's still a chance Skoll's wish could come to fruition. With the First Order and Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) defeated by the end of "The Rise of Skywalker," there's a chance something new could take their place. And we may see it if a new "Star Wars" movie focused on an older Rey (Daisy Ridley) actually gets made.