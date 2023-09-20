Ahsoka Theory: One Villain May Have Teased Creating The First Order

Contains spoilers for "Ahsoka" Episode 6 — "Part Six: Far, Far Away"

The newest "Star Wars" Disney+ series, "Ahsoka," has one eye on the past. This is evident from Episode 5 — "Shadow Warrior" — when Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) meets her old master, Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen), in the World Between Worlds. She receives a vision of her younger self, played by Ariana Greenblatt, during the Clone Wars, when she was still a Padawan. But while "Ahsoka" can be seen as a continuation of "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels," it also seems determined to set up the future of the franchise.

"Ahsoka" takes place after the fall of the Empire in "Return of the Jedi" but before the events of "The Force Awakens." The New Republic is in charge at the moment, but it won't be long until the First Order materializes. As shown in "Ahsoka" Episode 6, the machinations are already in motion for a new way for the Sith to gain control of the galaxy. At one point, Baylan Skoll (Ray Stevenson) discusses his time in the Jedi Order and reveals how he wants to create something new. This is basically what the First Order was: a continuation of the Empire while forging a new path. It's unclear if Skoll will live to see the First Order rise to power, but is it something he even would've wanted?