What If...? Season 2 Rumor Teases A Return Of The MCU's Most Powerful Man

Stephen Strange's departure from auxiliary Avenger to multiversal guardian comes at great cost to his soul, psyche, and home world. In the episode "What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?," the would-be Sorcerer Supreme absorbs untold interdimensional power from all manner of monsters and demons — a power he uses to defy the death of Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), an unchangeable "Absolute Point" in his timeline. Though he is briefly successful, this unnatural deviance from destiny ultimately causes his universe to dissolve into black nothingness.

The magnification of Strange's tragedy from intimate to apocalyptic made the episode bleakly impactful for many viewers, including Watcher actor Jeffrey Wright. "I think this idea of his universe being destroyed is a wonderful metaphor too for all of us when we attempt the impossible or rather when we try to reject our path, our destiny, or the inevitability of our lives," he opined to Entertainment Weekly. "When a schism grows between our reality and our relationship to it, we do in fact kind of destroy our universe." Returning to this character will likely mean a return to this familiar dark tone for at least one episode — though which one remains to be seen.