What If...? Season 2: Rumored Titles Signal Marvel's Wildest Storylines Yet

"What if..." a Marvel Studios Twitter leak turned out to be true? Surely, we'd have to be wading through a real "Multiverse of Madness" for this to come to pass, and yet a recent post claiming to know the title list for "What If...?" Season 2 appears more credible than most (at least on a contextual level).

Originally leaked by the Nerd Rage Podcast on their X account, the alleged "What If...?" Season 2 titles paint a vibrant — and varyingly plausible — picture of what the upcoming sophomore outing of the Marvel Cinematic Universe animated series might look like. At least four of the nine episodes listed have essentially been confirmed in one way or another over the past year. Meanwhile, for the rest, we suggest taking this with a grain of salt.

In any case, we're going to take you through these rumored titles and lay out what exactly they imply as far as potential stories, as well as how likely they are to actually be true. And while this is ultimately speculation, those wanting to avoid any spoilers for "What If...?" Season 2 may want to click away now.