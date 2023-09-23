How Did Thanos Really Die In Doctor Strange 2 - And Who Killed Him?

In "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness," a variant of Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) is responsible for the death of Thanos (Josh Brolin) in his universe. However, unlike the Earth-199999 version of the hero who helped find a 1/14,000,065 solution to defeating the Mad Titan using the Time Stone, Earth-838's Illuminati ended up killing the villain by turning his own weapon against him.

In the Sam Raimi-directed sequel to "Doctor Strange," part of the film deals with Doctor Strange and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) being captured by Earth-838's Illuminati. America and Stephen are then told the truth about what happened to the Illuminati's version of Stephen Strange and Thanos.

Unlike the main Mad Titan, who successfully snapped half of all life from existence with the Infinity Stones after defeating heroes on the planet Titan, Thanos was brutally killed in the alternate reality. At the same time, the Illuminati were also forced to take out one of their own after he became corrupted by the Darkhold. While the Illuminati successfully eliminated Thanos, as he can be seen in the flashback impaled by his sword — it came at a significant cost.