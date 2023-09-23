Whatever Happened To DetraPel After Shark Tank?

Young entrepreneurs are nothing new on "Shark Tank," but few can quite match the prolific success of David Zamarin and his company DetraPel. Zamarin's business produces a spray that employs nanoparticle technology to effectively repel any liquid with ease off of shirts, shoes, carpets, and more. DetraPel is not only environmentally friendly but is also incredibly long-lasting, working on applied surfaces for upward of a year.

Zamarin is no stranger to the realm of entrepreneurship. Before beginning DetraPel at age 15, Zamarin ran the shoe cleaning company LickYourSole, which he would eventually sell for $150,000 as he shares on "Shark Tank." Keeping his sneakers clean was still a priority for the high schooler, and he began developing a cleaning solution with the help of researchers from Drexel University and the University of Pennsylvania's Singh Center for Nanotechnology. He opened up an Indiegogo campaign to secure funding, although this ended up failing, only raising $3,111 on a $50,000 goal. That didn't stop Zamarin who, after experiencing additional difficulties with a tricky manufacturer, was able to engineer a formula he was satisfied with.

The company was seeing some positive growth in its early stages, launching an online shop while also having DetraPel sold in a handful of stores. But is this budding entrepreneur and his promising product enough to get a shark on board?