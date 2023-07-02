Shark Tank Fans Are Torn Over Kids Pitching

"Shark Tank" has proven that no matter your background, identity, or idea, the American Dream is something anyone with the right mindset and work ethic can make happen. This ideology not only applies to adults, however, as plenty of child entrepreneurs have made their way onto the carpet to pitch their ideas to the show's panel of hard-headed investors. But as admirable as these bright-eyed budding creators are, some fans don't feel that kids are the best fit for the long-running reality show.

Several companies such as Touch Up Cup, The Baby Toon, Wise Pocket, and more have not only been primarily run by kids but managed to strike successful deals with the sharks. Often with their devoted parents by their side, these young innovators have continuously surprised the sharks with their products, sales, and negotiating abilities. It can be inspiring to see kids take on an experience that even many adult entrepreneurs need help dealing with.

However, not all viewers see kid entrepreneurs through an entirely innocent lens. A Reddit thread started by u/Beaujangles1128 would see fans clash on the topic, with the user commenting, "Because the truth is, the kids aren't truly running the businesses and it's an obvious ploy by the parents to emotionally manipulate the sharks to give them an offer. And, worst of all, it's just not entertaining TV; the Sharks all have the -pardon the pun – kid gloves on." Others were quick to resonate with the statement.