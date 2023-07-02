Shark Tank Fans Are Torn Over Kids Pitching
"Shark Tank" has proven that no matter your background, identity, or idea, the American Dream is something anyone with the right mindset and work ethic can make happen. This ideology not only applies to adults, however, as plenty of child entrepreneurs have made their way onto the carpet to pitch their ideas to the show's panel of hard-headed investors. But as admirable as these bright-eyed budding creators are, some fans don't feel that kids are the best fit for the long-running reality show.
Several companies such as Touch Up Cup, The Baby Toon, Wise Pocket, and more have not only been primarily run by kids but managed to strike successful deals with the sharks. Often with their devoted parents by their side, these young innovators have continuously surprised the sharks with their products, sales, and negotiating abilities. It can be inspiring to see kids take on an experience that even many adult entrepreneurs need help dealing with.
However, not all viewers see kid entrepreneurs through an entirely innocent lens. A Reddit thread started by u/Beaujangles1128 would see fans clash on the topic, with the user commenting, "Because the truth is, the kids aren't truly running the businesses and it's an obvious ploy by the parents to emotionally manipulate the sharks to give them an offer. And, worst of all, it's just not entertaining TV; the Sharks all have the -pardon the pun – kid gloves on." Others were quick to resonate with the statement.
Are kids really the ones running the business?
Watch any given episode of "Shark Tank," and you're bound to come across the sharks tearing into a lackluster business. In this regard, some fans think parents are well aware of the advantages of having a child with them during their presentations.
Redditor u/Kwilly462 comments on the calculating nature of bringing kids onto the show. "Having a 'kid-run' company doubles the chances of a Shark giving a deal," they state. "Cuz no Shark ... wanna say no to a kid ... I'm also sure they moan and groan in their heads everytime a tyke walks through those doors." Since no one wants to see kids cry on national television, there's always a sense that the investors are pulling back their punches when critiquing a child-operated business.
"Shark Tank" entrepreneurs pour their blood, sweat, and tears into their ideas. But many don't believe that kids have such an inclination. Redditor u/Eotheod0092 doesn't think that kids should have the authority to make such big decisions, commenting, "The thing I hate is when the parents say well kids, it's up to you ... Mom and Dad have dropped 100,000 into this business. It's up to YOU." More than anything, some fans, such as Redditor u/buckeyemichalak82, don't think that these business concepts are all that good, to begin with. "I was not a fan of the products," the user comments. "If these same businesses were run by adults they would tank." Despite these criticisms, there are others who are open-minded to the show encouraging young entrepreneurship.
The Sharks aren't going to pick a business they don't believe in
Despite the debate caused by bringing younger business people to "Shark Tank," some don't see much wrong with the idea, so long as everyone knows what's in store. On Reddit, one user doesn't see an issue with kids being part of a business or pitch idea but believes a responsible adult should be willing to take the lead when necessary, commenting, "I feel like ... the adults should take the lead because they likely funded it and are handling the day-to-day logistics."
Likewise, Redditor u/Nesquik44 also believes supportive parents make the difference while also noting that a child-run company isn't always guaranteed to strike a deal. "Not all of the kids do get a deal," they say. "And many went on to become quite successful whether they got a deal or not."
While many may see parents as having ulterior motives, Redditor u/dannokun believes that most families come on the show with good intentions, stating, "I see it as kids having a hobby that happens to make their family them some money." They also concur that the sharks, even if more kind than usual, won't blindly give away their money. "Having parents with them or not, the sharks won't take risks where it seems unfeasible," they continue. Children can be a touchy subject for "Shark Tank" fans. But love them or hate them, its worth commending young entrepreneurs for taking such an enormous leap.