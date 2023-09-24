Ant-Man Almost Fought This Godzilla-Sized Marvel Monster In Avengers: Endgame
There were many highlights in the final battle of "Avengers: Endgame," from Captain America (Chris Evans) giving Mjolnir a swing (which even made Evans cry) to the little fleeting moments like T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) remembering Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) real first name of Clint, even though he didn't care. However, one particularly simple and stupidly incredible moment was seeing Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), charge into battle and punch a Leviathan like he was fluffing up a pillow. It's a quick and killer shot that shows how epic and enormous this battle for the universe is. And as suggested by Marvel Studios artist Adam Ross, the battle could've potentially included a bigger and badder foe than the one we got.
Ross made a monstrous hybrid of Chitauri soldiers and the Leviathan creature to create an intergalactic turtle from hell, one that practically stands a bajillion feet tall and weighs thousands of pounds. Packing fewer limbs than its centipede-like cousin, the creature could have caused some bother for Scott had he scaled up to become Giant-Man. "This was done as a concept for a massive monster to be tangled with in the final battle of 'Endgame,' wrote Ross, who posted his design on ArtStation. "They are directly based on the Chitauri flying Leviathans from the first Avengers film."
While this is one of many sketched-out potential portions of the epic MCU movie that didn't make the cut, logistically speaking, it's almost better for the film and its heroes in that this super-sized scuffle never came to pass after all.
Scott Lang's battle with the Leviathan would've been too big for Avengers: Endgame
While the one-and-done showdown with the floating Leviathan was awesome to see, getting Scott Lang to take on the one that walks on its hind legs might've led to some colossal casualties. Picture the scene, dear reader; as Cap and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are swapping hammers, and Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is jamming his wings into an oversized beastie, Scott is tip-toeing around them all as Giant-Man, trying not to squash Earth's Mightiest Heroes under his boots. Factoring that in, it makes sense that after he wallops the floating slug in that one instance from the original film, he's instead down to normal size to fight the good fight for the rest of the battle.
Just because the giant monster didn't make an appearance doesn't mean scraps of this size aren't off the cards. It's interesting to see that Marvel was open to the option for battles as big and epic as this one, and this could mean Scott will square off with monsters like this one in future MCU installments. With the likes of Fin Fang Foom and Giganto, or even Galactus yet to show their face, they may find a way to give Scott an extra large one-to-one fight somewhere down the line. There's plenty of cinematic space to go around, after all.