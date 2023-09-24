Ant-Man Almost Fought This Godzilla-Sized Marvel Monster In Avengers: Endgame

There were many highlights in the final battle of "Avengers: Endgame," from Captain America (Chris Evans) giving Mjolnir a swing (which even made Evans cry) to the little fleeting moments like T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) remembering Hawkeye's (Jeremy Renner) real first name of Clint, even though he didn't care. However, one particularly simple and stupidly incredible moment was seeing Scott Lang, aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd), charge into battle and punch a Leviathan like he was fluffing up a pillow. It's a quick and killer shot that shows how epic and enormous this battle for the universe is. And as suggested by Marvel Studios artist Adam Ross, the battle could've potentially included a bigger and badder foe than the one we got.

Ross made a monstrous hybrid of Chitauri soldiers and the Leviathan creature to create an intergalactic turtle from hell, one that practically stands a bajillion feet tall and weighs thousands of pounds. Packing fewer limbs than its centipede-like cousin, the creature could have caused some bother for Scott had he scaled up to become Giant-Man. "This was done as a concept for a massive monster to be tangled with in the final battle of 'Endgame,' wrote Ross, who posted his design on ArtStation. "They are directly based on the Chitauri flying Leviathans from the first Avengers film."

While this is one of many sketched-out potential portions of the epic MCU movie that didn't make the cut, logistically speaking, it's almost better for the film and its heroes in that this super-sized scuffle never came to pass after all.