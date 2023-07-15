Two And A Half Men: Who Played Rose & Why Did She Leave On Such Bad Terms?

Created by television veteran Chuck Lorre, "Two and a Half Men" was dubbed one of America's most successful comedy shows by The Independent, and it served as the launchpad for Lorre's continued sitcom triumph.

But the show wasn't without its share of drama. After struggling with substance abuse and legal trouble, series star Charlie Sheen was dismissed ahead of Season 9 after making disparaging comments about Lorre. Melanie Lynskey's time on the show was less than ideal as well. Lynskey starred as Rose — Charlie's manipulative stalker and next-door neighbor — throughout the series' run, eventually shifting her affections to Walden (Ashton Kutcher) after Sheen's exit.

Initially a guest star, Lynskey was bumped up to series regular when the show got picked up. "That was a harder decision," she admitted to Vulture. "But everyone around me was like, 'Wow, this is great, congratulations.' So I decided to try it on." Lynskey quickly realized the show wasn't for her. Not helping matters was her meager paycheck — the lowest they were legally allowed to pay her. "It felt very hard knowing that most of my year was gonna be this."

When Lynskey told Lorre how she felt, he encouraged her to stay on, promising season-spanning storylines that never came to fruition. After almost a year of negotiations, Lynskey signed a new contract that greatly reduced her role for Seasons 3 through 12, allowing her to take on other projects.