Aquaman 2's Mysterious Villain's Disturbing Origin Story Explained

The recent trailer for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" teased the arrival of several new characters to the undersea world of Atlantis. The film will feature the likes of the shark villain Karshon (Indya Moore), as well as Stingray (Jani Zhao), to go with the film's main bad guy, Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II). However, one thing that leaked from the reveal of a new action figure from McFarlane Toys was the role of King Kordax in the film.

In the comics, centuries before Aquaman would become King of Atlantis, the "Atlantis Chronicles" told stories of the Royal Family from the past. In the lore-expanding DC Comics tales by Peter David and Esteban Maroto, readers are introduced to Kordax, who is the son of Dardanus, who himself is the son of the Atlantean sorcerer, Shalako. In the complicated history, Dardanus would go after King Orin (the first to use the name), believing he was responsible for his father sacrificing and killing his mother while turning his kind into creatures by trusting them with a serum that allowed them to breathe everywhere under water.

To get revenge, Dardanus sexually assaulted Orin's daughter, Cora, leading to the birth of Kordax. However, when Kordax finally showed his face and made a claim for the throne, he wasn't welcomed with open arms, as he was seen as an outcast due to his scaly skin and monster-like features.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).