Aquaman 2 Trailer: Who Is Arthur Curry's Baby & Why Is His Story Heartbreaking?

On September 14, Warner Bros. dropped a lengthy trailer for James Wan's campy "Aquaman" sequel titled "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom." In the trailer's opening sequence, protagonist Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) describes his new domestic life with his wife, father, and child in a quaint, seaside home. Of course, this soon transitions into epic action and adventure sequences that contrast starkly with the vibe of that quiet introduction. Viewers familiar with the "Aquaman" comics, however, know that Arthur's child has a tragic backstory, and his presence in this trailer could hint at "Aquaman 2" incorporating a heartbreaking plot point.

In the "Aquaman" comics, Arthur Curry raises a son named Arthur Curry Jr., nicknamed Aquababy. While in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" he seems to live in a house on land, in the comics he resides predominately underwater in Atlantis. Aquababy possesses some of his parents' superpowers, like the ability to reshape water, and is even capable of going on undersea adventures from time to time despite his young age thanks to his powers.

Aquababy's story comes to a premature end, however, when Black Manta (played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in the upcoming film) kidnaps and kills him.