X-Men '97 Toy Leak Teases The Debut Of A Powerful & Murderous Marvel Queen
If we had a nickel for every time a toy leak revealed plot details about "X-Men '97," we'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. The first toy confirmed one leader's big change and the latest round of leaks seemingly proved a villainous queen will make her animated debut when the series hits Disney+.
According to the Instagram account Funkoinfo_, Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, will feature in "X-Men '97." The leak, unsurprisingly, comes through a Funko Pop, as the company continues to accidentally reveal information early, with "X-Men '97" being the latest victim. The figure showcases the villain in a less-revealing version of her classic costume, holding a tiny Funko baby. Madelyne Pryor's Pop, labeled "The Goblin Queen," will be a New York Comic-Con exclusive when the highly-anticipated convention kicks off next month.
Madelyne Pryor's involvement in "X-Men '97" may not seem like much of a leak, as fans expect to see plenty of old school villains cropping up. However, when combined with what else we know about the upcoming animated series, it could bring potential spoilers. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, "X-Men '97" footage wowed the crowd and allegedly revealed that a pregnant Jean Grey will appear in the show. However, with Madelyne Pryor's Funko Pop holding a baby and the character's comic-book ties to Jean, all may not be as it seems.
Madelyne Pryor is a clone of Jean Grey
The latest round of "X-Men '97" toy leaks reveal that Madelyne Pryor will play a role when the animated series debuts on Disney+. However, what if Marvel Studios used the footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con to mislead attendees? With the X-Men villain making her animation debut, nothing's off the table, particularly when it comes to Jean Grey.
In the comics, Madelyne Pryor appeared in the Marvel Universe just after Jean Grey died. While a Jean Grey lookalike sounds wonderful to Scott Summers, her resemblance to the late mutant was much deeper than that just looks. The comics revealed that Mister Sinister had cloned Jean, creating Madelyne to form a superior mutant with Scott. While it sounds ridiculous, the plan sort of worked, with Scott and Madelyne falling in love, getting married, and having a baby, who would eventually become Cable. Scott, being the standup gentleman he is, abandoned Madelyne and their son once he learned Jean was alive, setting Madelyne down a villainous path as the Goblin Queen.
With Madelyne's baby-oriented comic-book origins in mind, the pieces seem to be falling into place for Marvel Studios to include this storyline, or some version of it, in "X-Men '97." It can't be a coincidence that the SDCC footage showed a pregnant Jean Grey just for Funko to reveal a Madelyne Pryor Pop a few months later, suspiciously holding a baby. Of course, we won't know if Jean is pregnant or if it's really Madelyne Pryor until "X-Men '97" premieres, but there's clearly some Summers family drama hitting Disney+ early next year.