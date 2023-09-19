X-Men '97 Toy Leak Teases The Debut Of A Powerful & Murderous Marvel Queen

If we had a nickel for every time a toy leak revealed plot details about "X-Men '97," we'd have two nickels, which isn't a lot, but it's weird that it happened twice. The first toy confirmed one leader's big change and the latest round of leaks seemingly proved a villainous queen will make her animated debut when the series hits Disney+.

According to the Instagram account Funkoinfo_, Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, will feature in "X-Men '97." The leak, unsurprisingly, comes through a Funko Pop, as the company continues to accidentally reveal information early, with "X-Men '97" being the latest victim. The figure showcases the villain in a less-revealing version of her classic costume, holding a tiny Funko baby. Madelyne Pryor's Pop, labeled "The Goblin Queen," will be a New York Comic-Con exclusive when the highly-anticipated convention kicks off next month.

Madelyne Pryor's involvement in "X-Men '97" may not seem like much of a leak, as fans expect to see plenty of old school villains cropping up. However, when combined with what else we know about the upcoming animated series, it could bring potential spoilers. At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, "X-Men '97" footage wowed the crowd and allegedly revealed that a pregnant Jean Grey will appear in the show. However, with Madelyne Pryor's Funko Pop holding a baby and the character's comic-book ties to Jean, all may not be as it seems.