X-Men '97 Footage Wows Comic-Con Crowd As First Details Surface Online

San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and despite actors not attending in solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strike, there's still plenty of news coming out of the legendary convention. During the "Designing the X-Men" panel, Marvel surprised audiences, giving them an exclusive first look at the upcoming animated series "X-Men '97."

According to The Cosmic Circus, one clip shows the X-Men interrogating Dr. Bolivar Trask, the creator of the Sentinels, who will be one of the primary antagonists of the reboot. Jean Grey uses her telepathy to enter his mind, and not only is she pregnant, but it looks like Rachel Summers is on the way. @UncannyLZ described Jean using Cerebro, which induced a vision where she was no longer pregnant, and a baby resembling Rachel approached her.

Cyclops also got his time in the spotlight at SDCC, with footage featuring him saying a variation of his iconic "To me, my X-Men" line. Another clip showed the X-Men falling through the air and Cyclops using his laser beams to slow their descent. According to CBR, one clip revealed Master Mold's presence in the series and confirmed Archangel and Bishop as official members of the X-Men.