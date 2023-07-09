X-Men '97 Toys Seem To Confirm One Leader's Big Change & A New Look At The Team

Although the X-Men have been noticeably absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney purchased Fox, "X-Men '97" will bridge that gap, reviving the iconic '90s cartoon. A new look at the merch posted to Reddit shows that Storm will be sporting her iconic mohawk hairstyle for the revival, signaling that a much stronger and confident leader is on the way.

When Len Wein and Dave Cockrum first introduced Storm in "Giant-Size X-Men" #1, she had long, flowing hair, which was unrealistic given her Kenyan descent, but gave her a traditional, beautiful look, which most of the early comics focused on if they ever looked her way. However, in "Uncanny X-Men" #173, Paul Smith and Chris Claremont evolved Storm's look, giving her a mohawk worthy of her character transformation. She grew into a stronger and harder character, leaving behind the beauty-oriented, naive "goddess" she'd been since her inception. Not only did the mohawk rebrand her character, but it gave Storm the much-needed depth that's followed her throughout the comics since, making her a vital member of the X-Men and even a team leader.

While "X-Men '97" features a few updated character designs, like Magneto, Storm's signifies much more than a new look for the series revival. It shows that fans are getting a much more powerful and commanding version of the character that will step into a new leadership role without Charles Xavier.