X-Men '97 Toys Seem To Confirm One Leader's Big Change & A New Look At The Team
Although the X-Men have been noticeably absent from the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Disney purchased Fox, "X-Men '97" will bridge that gap, reviving the iconic '90s cartoon. A new look at the merch posted to Reddit shows that Storm will be sporting her iconic mohawk hairstyle for the revival, signaling that a much stronger and confident leader is on the way.
When Len Wein and Dave Cockrum first introduced Storm in "Giant-Size X-Men" #1, she had long, flowing hair, which was unrealistic given her Kenyan descent, but gave her a traditional, beautiful look, which most of the early comics focused on if they ever looked her way. However, in "Uncanny X-Men" #173, Paul Smith and Chris Claremont evolved Storm's look, giving her a mohawk worthy of her character transformation. She grew into a stronger and harder character, leaving behind the beauty-oriented, naive "goddess" she'd been since her inception. Not only did the mohawk rebrand her character, but it gave Storm the much-needed depth that's followed her throughout the comics since, making her a vital member of the X-Men and even a team leader.
While "X-Men '97" features a few updated character designs, like Magneto, Storm's signifies much more than a new look for the series revival. It shows that fans are getting a much more powerful and commanding version of the character that will step into a new leadership role without Charles Xavier.
A different X-Men team is on the way
Although Storm's mohawk is the most apparent change coming in "X-Men '97," the merchandise box also gives a great look at fan favorites Cyclops, Wolverine, Rogue, and Gambit. While they look relatively the same as their "X-Men: The Animated Series" counterparts, the updated animation style is immediately noticeable, especially for Wolverine, who will sport a much more normal-looking cowl instead of his classic, yet hilarious look from the original series.
"X-Men '97" picks up where "The Animated Series" left off, with the titular superhero team entering a new era. Their longtime leader, Professor X, has left the planet to search for a cure for his illness with the Shi'Ar empire. While Magneto will be taking his place atop the X-Men, series creator Beau DeMayo confirmed that Storm and Cyclops will be the main characters of "X-Men '97," and given everything that comes with Storm's new look, her time in the spotlight is more than deserved.
Plot details are sparse, but Marvel revealed during the "X-Men: 60 Uncanny Years" live stream that Storm and Wolverine will focus on continuing the X-Men in Professor X's absence. With "X-Men '97" set to feature Cyclops, Jean Grey, Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, Cable, Bishop, Morph, Nightcrawler, Forge, and Sunspot, Storm and Wolverine will have plenty to choose from for their new X-Men team.