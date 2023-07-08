The 'Kathleen Kennedy Fired By Lucasfilm' Rumor Explained

Since Disney purchased Lucasfilm from its founder George Lucas in 2012, the studio has been helmed by Kathleen Kennedy. Hand-picked by Lucas to succeed him, Kennedy has overseen the "Star Wars" and "Indiana Jones" franchises for the past decade under Disney's stewardship. But a new rumor, which appears not to be true, has circulated in recent days, suggesting Kennedy is slated to be replaced.

The unsubstantiated claim has been traced to Twitter user @Thwipt_, who is known for leaking Disney news but has a spotty track record of accuracy. On June 29, they tweeted, "I'm hearing Kathleen Kennedy is now gone from Lucasfilm." As far as we know, Kennedy won't be looking for work anytime soon, as her current contract lasts through 2024, but the tweet was enough to confirm what plenty of fans who haven't been pleased with Lucasfilm wanted to hear.

With the poor box-office performance of "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," some assumed its tepid reception was the final straw for Kennedy. And while it remains possible that the executive is in hot water behind the scenes, reports of her firing appear to have no material basis.