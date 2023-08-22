The Mandalorian: The Difference Between Star Wars' IG-88 & IG-11 Droids Explained

While the first IG model was spotted making a brief appearance in "The Empire Strikes Back," that IG-88 made some seriously malicious moves before he wound up on the Super Star Destroyer, taking offers from Darth Vader, some not exactly of his own accord. Designed and activated sometime after the Clone Wars, IG-88 was actually IG-88B with an interest in killing and the skills that came with it the moment he was powered up. Wiping out his creators ("all of them") at Holowan Laboratories, he develops a penchant for pain and sets off to become one the best (and most feared) bounty hunters in the galaxy. With that said, some of his most notable targets manage to get away. Crimson Dawn Lieutenant Qi'ra, Han Solo (twice), and Princess Leia all managed to evade his metallic grasp. He was even at one point given the job of taking out Darth Vader himself, which went exactly how you'd imagine.

Sometime after this failed mission that left IG-88B in ruins, he gets rebuilt and goes on a variety of more missions, one of which was to infiltrate and take over the software of the second Death Star. The mission is almost accomplished until the dark-tinted droid, R2-Q5 gets ahead on the invader and thwarts his plans of hijacking the space station. Of course, having it blow up over the forest moon of Endor would've caused an issue, as well.