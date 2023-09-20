Whatever Happened To Simple Habit After Shark Tank?

While we can all benefit from such practices as good sleep and meditation, everyone's path to mental wellness is different. Simple Habit aims to alleviate this and start people on the right track. The app not only has a wide range of instructors but also offers personalized meditation settings for various daily scenarios, from de-stressors for hectic workdays to chillouts on busy commutes and many more. The brief sessions give users an easy way of incorporating this beneficial practice into their daily lives.

Simple Habit is the brainchild of founder and CEO Yuhna Kim. After graduating college, Kim worked as an investment banker on Wall Street before founding her first startup, Locket, at age 23. The world of entrepreneurship proved to be a stressful one for Kim and she began teaching herself meditation to combat this. Kim wanted others to reap the same rewards from this practice and started looking into ways to assimilate meditation into people's daily lives. With this notion, she dropped out of her MBA studies at Stanford University to launch Simple Habit in 2016.

Even in these early stages, Kim and her company were on a roll. In December 2016, Simple Habit was launched out of the tech startup accelerator Y Combinator, which gave the app a series of new features and challenges for the new year. The team raised over $2.5 million in investments from such sources as Foundation Capital, New Enterprise Associates, and CEOs of companies such as Dropbox and Gusto. With such rapid growth, it's no wonder that Kim eventually found herself in front of a very different group of investors.