Ryan Murphy Ghosted Angelica Ross After Pitching An All Black Lead AHS Season

Over a decade after it arrived on FX, Ryan Murphy's "American Horror Story" is on the precipice of its highly-anticipated Season 12 — titled "American Horror Story: Delicate." With a new intriguing narrative and a strong cast behind it, the upcoming set of episodes looks like it will deliver on all of the spooky "American Horror Story" goodness fans could want. However, amid all of this excitement, Murphy has found himself in some hot water with fans of the program. Actor and "American Horror Story" alum Angelica Ross revealed that the show creator ghosted her after she pitched to him a season featuring an entirely Black lead cast.

Ross revealed as much on Twitter, posting a screenshot of July 2020 emails between her and Murphy where they discuss the idea. In his email, he tells her that he wants to move forward with the concept, even pitching Black talent to include at the forefront of the season. In response, Ross excitedly offers up more ideas for her co-stars, but her excitement is misplaced. Ultimately, their discussions didn't persist, with Ross sharing that after years of radio silence, she reached out one more time in February 2022. Once again, nothing came to her from Murphy's side.

The lack of communication and unprofessionalism toward Ross are undoubtedly bad, and to make things worse, it turns out that this situation left her no choice but to put another high-profile collaboration on hold as she attempted to work with Murphy and his team.