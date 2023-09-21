This Big Bang Theory Actor's Infamous Choice 'Felt Like A Death' To The Cast

According to an oral history of "The Big Bang Theory," Jim Parsons' co-stars were absolutely floored when the star revealed that he wouldn't continue on with "The Big Bang Theory" — and the show would be ending as a result of his exit.

In "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series" by Jessica Radloff, Johnny Galecki — who plays Leonard Hofstadter, the on-screen best friend to Parsons' Sheldon Cooper — said he stood by and watched as his co-stars "emotionally crumbled." Even though Parsons hoped the show would keep going without him, showrunner Steve Molaro said that was never an option: "There was never a question about continuing on without him. The show was this ensemble and the thought of doing some strange version without him didn't seem right."

This caused plenty of strife in the immediate aftermath of the announcement, though, when Parsons told his colleagues he wouldn't return and creator Chuck Lorre joined him to say the show would also ending. "But there was a lot of crying in the room. Kaley [Cuoco], in particular," Lorre said. "It was a blow. And there was no way to soften it by giving them a heads-up. I didn't know any other way to do it."

"The shock of, 'Oh my God, what is next?' was scary," Cuoco, who played Penny on the series, recalled. "I mean, we cried for hours that day. We thought we were going to do another year, so all of the sudden your life kind of flashes before your eyes. I looked at Chuck and said, 'What are we going to do?' I couldn't breathe. It just felt like a death, but also a new horizon for everybody as well."