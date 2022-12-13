Jim Parsons Talks Reprising His Big Bang Theory Role As Sheldon Cooper

"The Big Bang Theory" came to an end in 2019 after Jim Parsons decided to leave the long-running CBS sitcom. His beloved character, the nerdy Sheldon Cooper, was considered an integral part of the show, and without Parsons on board, co-creator Chuck Lorre decided that Season 12 would be the last. That said, the end of "The Big Bang Theory" didn't mean that audiences could no longer get their fill of Sheldon Cooper.

A prequel series, "Young Sheldon," was released in 2017 — when "The Big Bang Theory" was still going strong — and it's currently in its sixth season. As the title indicates, the series chronicles Sheldon's formative years, with Iain Armitage portraying the titular mighty little man. Parsons is also an important part of the prequel series as he provides narration as adult Sheldon in most episodes.

Of course, many fans of "The Big Bang Theory" would love to see Parsons reprise the Sheldon role in a more substantial way. But what are the chances of that ever happening again?