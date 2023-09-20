Jacob Hutchins Details His Life As A Deadliest Catch Crabber With ... Jazz Music?

Since 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has been detailing the harrowing experiences of crab fishermen as they contend with backbreaking labor, long stretches away from home, and dangerous weather. To work as a crabber means finding some much-needed outlets to relieve stress. For Lady Alaska engineer James Gallagher, it's skiing. Captain "Wild" Bill Wichrowski has an unexpected passion for horse racing. And deckhand Jacob Hutchins' hobby of choice is music.

In a video uploaded to The Jacob Hutchins Band's YouTube account, Hutchins and his band are performing live in Laguna Beach. "Give me a topic, I'll make a song about it right now. Just give me a word." When his buddy in the audience requests a song about crabbing, Hutchins delivers, improvising a "sultry jazz tune about crabbing," he says with a chuckle. In the resulting five-minute song, Hutchins gives an impressive performance, cooking up inspired rhymes on the spot. "Product goes in the tank / We're on a boat, soon we'll be in town taking our checks to the bank." A guitarist and drummer riff in the background, adding the aforementioned sultry swagger.

Fans of "Deadliest Catch" might recognize the deckhand's musician proclivities. In several episodes, he can be seen noodling around on an acoustic guitar. In Season 19, Episode 20, he sings a song for Captain Rick Shelford on the F/V Aleutian Lady. "It's just something that helps me with my therapeutic needs," he says.