Aleutian Lady: Deadliest Catch's New Boat & Her Captain Explained

"Deadliest Catch" might be all about highly dangerous crab fishing, but the people who do the fishing are far more important to its charm than the rough seas. Alaskan crab fishing is massively demanding even when you don't have a reality TV camera crew following you every move, so the long-running show has seen plenty of captains and crews come and go over the years. The former cast members of "Deadliest Catch" have gone on to do a great many things — some of them heartwarming, the others considerably less so. This has, of course, left many openings for new boats, captains, and crews to join the show — and the newest of them all is Rick Shelford, who captains the F/V Aleutian Lady.

To know Captain Rick is to know his family company, Shelford Fisheries. The "Deadliest Catch" star's father is also called Rick Shelford, and acts as the owner and president of Shelford Fisheries, the enterprise he founded all the way back in 1995. This was the same year Rick Sr. bought the Aleutian Lady to replace his old vessel, the Polar Lady. Built in 1980, the Aleutian Lady is a 125-foot fishing vessel with a crew of five to eight people and a cargo-carrying tonnage of 189.

Rick Jr. joined Shelford Fisheries in 1997, but as anyone who's seen him in the show might suspect, he didn't exactly jump into a cushy captain position. Instead, he started as a novice "greenhorn", and worked his way up the ranks to captain the Aleutian Lady and become the man "Deadliest Catch" fans are rapidly learning to know.