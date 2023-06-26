Ben Affleck's Batman Film Would Have Had An 'Impressive' Teen Titans Villain

Batman has one of the deepest rosters of villains in all of comic books. From intellectual adversaries like The Riddler and Hugo Strange to physical enemies like Bane and Killer Croc, Bruce Wayne is never far from danger. However, Batman has a few enemies that represent both intellectual and physical threats, including the all-out chaos of his arch-nemesis, The Joker, and the expert tactician and warrior, Deathstroke. While Ben Affleck had an entire cadre of DC Comics icons to choose from, the latter was his pick for his failed solo outing as the Dark Knight.

Affleck had an excellent reason for wanting to use the character in the film, as he told Collider that he loved a specific version of Deathstroke. "He's a great villain because — I just had an instinctive feeling that he would match up with him well. You know, I'm a big admirer of that character as well, especially in the New 52 the way that they did Deathstroke, and I thought that it could work."

Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke, has a long history in the comics as a super soldier and a mercenary. While he is a common villain of the Teen Titans, he has faced off against many different characters and consistently proves to be a formidable adversary. The New 52 version of the character Affleck refers to is an older iteration of Wilson, who comes out of retirement to reclaim his legacy. It's hard to argue that the advanced age of Ben Affleck's Batman wouldn't match up perfectly with the more seasoned version of Deathstroke.