Chucky Season 3 Trailer Brings Murderous Mayhem To The White House

After a couple short previews for "Chucky" Season 3 including a teaser trailer that premiered on August 31, Syfy released the first full-length trailer for the upcoming season of its "Chucky" TV series in mid-September. That previous teaser reintroduced Devon Sawa — who plays a new character and eventually dies every season — as James Collins, the president of the United States. His youngest son Henry (Callum Vinson) somehow gets ahold of Chucky (voiced by Brad Dourif), allowing the killer doll to infiltrate the White House.

Now, for the first time since "Chucky" Season 3 was confirmed, this latest trailer shows what protagonists Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind) are up to. After admitting their feelings for one another in Season 1 before hitting a rough patch in Season 2, Jake and Devon are back together at the start of Season 3. Of course, their seemingly happy life is interrupted once they learn that Chucky is not only still alive but on a murder spree in the nation's capitol. It's Lexy who makes the call that the three of them will travel from their Hackensack, New Jersey home to Washington, D.C. to stop him.