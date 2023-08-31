Chucky Is Back And Deadlier Than Ever In New Season 3 Teaser
After terrorizing the movies for decades, horror icon Chucky (Brad Dourif) has taken to dominating the television scene. Back in 2021, "Chucky" premiered on Syfy, carrying on the story of the titular murderous doll beyond the 2017 feature, "Cult of Chucky." Suffice to say, the first batch of eight episodes performed incredibly well among longtime "Child's Play" franchise fans and newcomers alike, thus affording the program a Season 2 renewal before the debut season even wrapped up. The second season ran from October 5 to November 23, 2022, earning similar acclaim as its predecessor.
With the positivity still rolling in, Syfy scored yet another renewal for "Chucky" in January 2023. Thus, fans were left to wait for any bit of news about the upcoming set of episodes and when they could finally see them. Word eventually reached the internet that fans could expect "Chucky" Season 3 to premiere in October of that same year, but otherwise, fans were still left largely in the dark when it came to the specifics of the next chapter in the possessed Good Guy doll's story. Thankfully, that has finally changed in a big way.
The debut teaser for "Chucky" Season 3 is here, and it looks like the slasher favorite is up to his old tricks once again.
Chucky gets political in Season 3 teaser
The first teaser for "Chucky" Season 3 has hit YouTube, and it looks like fans are in for yet another season of gore, scares, and a surprising amount of heart. This time around we get a surprising change of scenery, as the first look at Season 3 sees everyone's favorite murderous doll in ... the Oval Office? That's right, it appears that Chucky has found a new home with the son of the president of the United States. How this will play out across the upcoming season is, for now, an intriguing mystery.
If this is your first attempt to check out a piece of Chucky-centric media upon release, it's fair to say you have some serious homework to do if you want to understand his full story. In addition to the two previous "Chucky" seasons, there are a total of seven films to watch. There's the original "Child's Play" trilogy, followed by the sequels "Bride of Chucky," "Seed of Chucky," "Curse of Chucky," and the aforementioned "Cult of Chucky." Though not necessarily essential viewing, you can also check out the shorts "Chucky's Vacation Slides" and "Chucky Invades" for some additional Chucky fun.
"Chucky" Season 3 arrives on October 4.