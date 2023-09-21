The CSI Character Everyone Forgets Viola Davis Played

Fittingly for a series that was, over the course of 15 years, able to become a veritable American pop culture institution, CBS's "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" featured a positively staggering number of illustrious guest stars throughout its history-making run. From Taylor Swift as a teen murder victim, to Dakota Fanning in her first major screen acting role, to Faye Dunaway as a suspicious socialite, to Michael B. Jordan as a rap crew member, the show was been able to fit quite a lot of head-turning appearances into its 337 episodes.

One of the many before-they-were-big guest spots a fan of "CSI" might catch on a rewatch belongs to Viola Davis, who dropped by for the sixth episode of Season 3, titled "The Execution of Catherine Willows." The episode, which originally aired on November 7, 2002, actually came after Davis became known among theater buffs for her Tony-winning performance in the 2001 Broadway production of "King Hedley II." But it still predated her Oscar-nominated screen breakthrough in the 2008 film "Doubt" by six years, and her arguable mainstream breakout on ABC's "How to Get Away with Murder" by more than a decade. And that latter tidbit is especially funny, seeing as "CSI" also had her playing a defense attorney — and, to boot, one who just might be trying to help somebody get away with... well, you get the idea.