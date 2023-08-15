The CSI Character You Probably Forgot Dakota Fanning Played

"CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" became a television powerhouse thanks largely to the regular talent involved. The likes of Marg Helgenberger, Ted Danson, and Laurence Fishburne, to name a few, all brought their A-game and ensured that the series kept viewers engaged and entertained from week to week. At the same time, the show's numerous guest and one-off stars also deserve credit for their work in so many memorable "CSI" episodes. Among these names is Dakota Fanning, who added her name to the "CSI" cast list incredibly early in her acting career.

Back in 2000, Fanning — who only had a small handful of credits to her name at that point — appeared on the "CSI" Season 1 episode titled "Blood Drops." She plays Brenda Collins, who is revealed to be dealing with unexplained trauma as the Las Vegas Police Department's investigative team gets to the bottom of her family's murder. As their search for answers continues and more information about the Collins family comes to light, the team comes to understand why Brenda is in such a rough state throughout the investigation.

For a child actor, Fanning turns in a good performance in "Blood Drops." As it turns out, she's not the only member of the Fanning family who can boast of producing solid work under the "CSI" franchise banner.