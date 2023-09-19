Every J.J. Abrams Show Has The Exact Same Problem

With successive mindbending shows that many claim redefined the medium of television, J.J. Abrams rose to prominence in the early 2000s. Even today, people still discuss "Lost," his speculative series about a group of plane crash survivors stuck on an island. The series was so celebrated that it unlocked the doors of major studio filmmaking to the young writer and director. He has since directed "Mission: Impossible III," two "Star Trek" films, and two "Star Wars" films. Meanwhile, he's kept busy on the television side by taking up the position of executive producer on series including "Westworld," "Castle Rock," and "Lovecraft Country," all adaptations of literary works.

But the further Abrams progresses in his career, the clearer it becomes that the projects he's creatively involved with, particularly when it comes to TV shows, share a unifying, frustrating fatal flaw. For all their pomp and circumstance, all their wild twists and edge-of-your-seat moments, his television shows tend to look pretty and say ... nothing at all. Each time they arrive at the brink of making a meaningful statement via their themes and ideas, they pull back from the brink of greatness. Like Indiana Jones at the start of "Raiders of the Lost Ark," they swap gold for worthless weight, hoping nobody will notice the difference.

That's not to rob many of his shows of the praise they deserve. They are often captivating works and almost unerringly pretty on an aesthetic level. But when they fall short, they fail to live up to their own standards.