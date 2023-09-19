Harley Quinn & Batgirl Debut In Tim Burton's Batman '89 In Stunning Art Reveal

Contains spoilers for "Batman '89" by Sam Hamm, Joe Quinones, Clayton Cowles, and Leonardo Ito

The "Batman" universe is introducing two fan-favorite characters to the comic book continuation of Tim Burton's iconic films, as Harley Quinn and Batgirl will play major roles in the upcoming "Batman '89: Echoes" #1 miniseries.

"Batman '89" followed the adventures of the Michael Keaton-starring adaptation of the Caped Crusader, continuing the Dark Knight's adventures after the events of "Batman Returns." The first six-issue miniseries introduced several characters who hadn't appeared in Burton's films, including Barbara Gordon as a Gotham City Police Department sergeant and a Daman Wayans-inspired version of Robin, who was at one point considered to appear in the second "Batman" film before being ultimately scrapped. The series also featured Prince's Partyman character cameoing in the story as a member of the Joker Gang. Additionally, the story featured transformations viewers never saw on the big screen, including Billy Dee Williams' Harvey Dent becoming the villain Two-Face. While the story isn't an official sequel to Burton's "Batman" universe, it's an alternate storyline showing what could have happened if the Joel Schumaker "Batman" film never happened, and many of the scrapped ideas from the first two movies and potential sequel came to fruition.

In a new image shared by series artist Joe Quinones, Harley Quinn and Batgirl make their Burtonverse debut. Both have new costumes that should excite readers about the world expanding and bringing even more iconic characters into the mix, with Harley and Batgirl seemingly being based on real-life actors.