Batman '89's Scarecrow Design Shows One Of DC's Biggest Missed Opportunities

"Batman '89: Echoes," by Sam Hamm and Joe Quinones, will see the residents of Gotham City rise up against crime after the disappearance of Batman. Quinones shared a design sheet featuring Jonathan Crane's Scarecrow, revealing the classic Batman villain's look in the Tim Burton-inspired world.

Scarecrow gets a terrifying redesign, with the design page showcasing multiple looks for the villain. Crane, who appears to be based on actor Jeff Goldblum, can be seen in his normal clothes, with long gloves, a vest, and a bow tie. The images transition Crane into a mad scientist in his second look, as he's seen wearing a World War II-style gas mask, a straight jacket from Arkham Asylum, and a mechanism attached to his body allowing him to shoot fear gas from his hands in the proto-Scarecrow outfit.

The main costume for Scarecrow makes his persona literal as he wears a canvas face stretched over his gas mask, with branches coming from his hat. Perhaps the most creepy detail comes from his mask, where Scarecrow's eyes are made of buttons. The look is capped off by a ghoulish mouth which looks like it's smiling. The redesign captures the spirit of the villain while giving him an appearance that feels like a natural part of Burton's Batman films. In fitting fashion, Crane wields a giant scythe, which, while probably impractical, is the perfect weapon for the new version of the character.

It would have been fun to see Burton's version of Scarecrow come to life in the films. But Quinones really nails what he might have looked like, as his aesthetic perfectly fits into the world the legendary director built.