East New York Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?

When "East New York" premiered in late 2022, it appeared it was on track to be the next big crime series. All the signs looked promising, with The Hollywood Reporter hyping it as "Fall's Top Series Premiere." Around 5.27 million people tuned in for the initial broadcast of the first episode, and 1.9 million joined by the end of the week. In total, the show drew the largest first-week numbers out of all seven of the new series on CBS' fall schedule. Ratings continued to hold strong, and by week two, the show was nestled comfortably at the top of the ratings charts for the network.

While these numbers are based on Nielsen ratings — which only take into account live broadcast audiences, and not streaming, on-demand, or any delayed viewing — they do paint a solid picture of how well a show is performing. By all accounts, "East New York" was in good standing and the network was more than pleased with the results. On top of this, it was confirmed that "East New York" was being granted a full-season order, which is a promising gift to receive only a few short weeks after the series premiere.

The series was the network's shiny new toy, and things were looking nothing but sunny for Season 2 and beyond. However, things took a strange turn come spring, when CBS announced season renewals for several of its series but remained ambiguously quiet regarding the future of many others, including "East New York." For a second, it seemed the series might be in the clear, as CBS announced it was canceling "S.W.A.T.," which would open up some room. However, following fan backlash, the network quickly reversed its decision to cancel "S.W.A.T." Hours later it was announced that "East New York" would be canceled, and what was initially supposed to be the season finale on May 14 would now be the series finale.