East New York Season 2 - Will It Ever Happen?
Crime dramas and police procedurals have been a staple of television programming for decades. These series have it all, from complicated characters to mysterious storylines, and the universal themes of morality and justice. It's a proven formula with a long-running track record, and it seems like every year, another series joins the ranks.
One of the more recent ones to report for on-air duty is "East New York," the brainchild of co-creators Mike Flynn and crime drama veteran William Finkelstein, best known for series like "L.A. Law," "Law & Order," and "NYPD Blue." The show follows Deputy Inspector Regina Haywood (Amanda Warren) as she steps up as head of the NYPD's 74th precinct with hopes of restoring peace and prosperity to the neighborhood. It's a classic crime series, updated with some modern nuances and cultural commentary.
The series premiered on CBS on October 2, 2022, finding its place among the numerous other crime dramas held by the network, including "NCIS" and "CSI: Vegas." It seems the network hoped "East New York" would be one more shining medal to add to their already decorated uniform, however, the once-promising series now looks to be in dire straits. With the outlook for a Season 2 becoming muddier by the day, has the time of death been called for "East New York," or is it just a cold case waiting to be reopened?
Why isn't Season 2 happening yet?
When "East New York" premiered in late 2022, it appeared it was on track to be the next big crime series. All the signs looked promising, with The Hollywood Reporter hyping it as "Fall's Top Series Premiere." Around 5.27 million people tuned in for the initial broadcast of the first episode, and 1.9 million joined by the end of the week. In total, the show drew the largest first-week numbers out of all seven of the new series on CBS' fall schedule. Ratings continued to hold strong, and by week two, the show was nestled comfortably at the top of the ratings charts for the network.
While these numbers are based on Nielsen ratings — which only take into account live broadcast audiences, and not streaming, on-demand, or any delayed viewing — they do paint a solid picture of how well a show is performing. By all accounts, "East New York" was in good standing and the network was more than pleased with the results. On top of this, it was confirmed that "East New York" was being granted a full-season order, which is a promising gift to receive only a few short weeks after the series premiere.
The series was the network's shiny new toy, and things were looking nothing but sunny for Season 2 and beyond. However, things took a strange turn come spring, when CBS announced season renewals for several of its series but remained ambiguously quiet regarding the future of many others, including "East New York." For a second, it seemed the series might be in the clear, as CBS announced it was canceling "S.W.A.T.," which would open up some room. However, following fan backlash, the network quickly reversed its decision to cancel "S.W.A.T." Hours later it was announced that "East New York" would be canceled, and what was initially supposed to be the season finale on May 14 would now be the series finale.
Why was the series canceled?
If ratings weren't the issue with "East New York," then what made CBS go back on its full-series order and drop the show altogether? Unfortunately for "East New York" fans, it seems there were a myriad of business blockades and industry issues at play behind the scenes. One possible issue involves reports of budget disputes between CBS, the network airing the series, and Warner Bros., the studio producing it. Specifically, CBS didn't want to shell out for the standard pay rise that cast members usually get upon entering a second season.
There were also some issues regarding streaming rights for the series. CBS was airing the series, but Warner Bros. had ownership rights, which complicates matters when it comes to streaming. The standard agreement between networks and studios is based on the practice of stacking, which allows a network to stream the currently airing season through their online platforms. However, CBS was pushing for a bit more, asking for future seasons and earlier seasons (the ones not currently airing) to also be made available for streaming on their digital platform should "East New York" run beyond one season. While CBS did not ask for exclusive rights to earlier seasons, meaning Warner Bros. could also sell them to other streaming sites, it's still a big and somewhat unprecedented ask.
To Warner Bros. credit, they were considering it and came close to working out a deal, but things fell apart again when CBS decided to reverse the decision to cancel "S.W.A.T." It's believed that because "East New York" and "S.W.A.T." were very similar shows, they were competing for airtime, and therefore only one could survive. Despite the merits and proven performance of "East New York,' it was still younger and less established than "S.W.A.T.," so CBS opted to play it safe and stick with the more established series rather than taking a risk on the newcomer.
How fans have responded to the cancellation
Not everyone was a fan of "East New York." Some people had a lot of issues with the series, specifically real-life East New York residents who felt the show was an inaccurate portrayal of local policing, and helped to reinforce certain stigmas attached to the neighborhood. While the locals may have welcomed the news of the cancellation, this is only one audience demographic and the show did gain a loyal following despite having only one season.
When CBS announced the decision to cancel "East New York," there was a backlash from its more supportive fanbase. This resentment was heightened by the fact that CBS had renewed two other series, "So Help Me Todd" and "CSI: Vegas," even though "East New York" drew bigger numbers than either of these. At first glance, this decision is somewhat baffling. However, the two renewed series were produced in-house by CBS Studios, so there was no haggling or deal-hammering needed with outside studios — as was part of the problem with "East New York."
When considered in this context, the decision to cancel becomes more understandable. However, the nuanced negotiations and complicated inner workings of the entertainment business are not something that fans can always be expected to understand. Some audiences just want to watch the shows that make them happy, and they're not going to give up their joys just because the studio said so. This is the case with "East New York," and some fans have even started a petition calling on CBS to keep their beloved series on the air.
What Mike Flynn has said about Season 2
Fans aren't the only ones disheartened by the thought of an early end to "East New York," and they're also not alone in not being ready to throw in the towel and call it quits on the series. Mike Flynn, writer and co-creator of "East New York" alongside William Finkelstein, is still holding out hope for a revival of the series.
Shortly following news of the cancellation, Flynn took to social media to express gratitude for everyone who was a part of the series and also to voice some thoughts on the unfortunate news. He thanked the cast and crew for their work in helping bring the storied world of "East New York" to life. He also thanked CBS and Warner Bros. for providing an initial opportunity and space to bring the show to air, and he thanked the show's fanbase for their continued loyalty to and enthusiasm for the series.
However, he took it one step further than just polite manners and niceties by adding one final tidbit to his courteous farewell: "East New York's spirit is strong and mighty as the people who live there. Our journey doesn't have to end here. Stay tuned, folks." It seems Flynn is hopeful that this is not the end of the road for "East New York," and is calling on fans to hold out a little bit longer, just in case there might be some form of resurrection for the show down the line.
How Season 2 could still happen
If the show's co-creator has hope for its future, then surely there has to be some optimism for the future of the series. While CBS canceled "East New York" in part due to issues arising from Warner Bros. ownership, this is also the silver lining behind the otherwise devastating downfall because Warner Bros. can still do whatever it wants with it.
Specifically, if Warner Bros. could find another network or another distribution platform for the series, then there would be nothing standing in the way of making not just a second season, but as many more seasons as fans will watch. This isn't just a pipe dream, either, as there have been confirmed reports that Warner Bros. was attempting to follow this route at one point, and shopping around for a new home for the series. Unfortunately, and once again through no fault of the series, this isn't going to prove an easy task to accomplish at the moment. When Warner Bros. initially put "East New York" on the market for interested parties, it became clear that media companies were more concerned with preparing for the at-the-time upcoming writers' strike than making any new deals.
While this is a tough break for fans, it's not an unforgivable sin. You can't blame networks for not wanting to buy a new show when they're not sure if they'll have anyone to write it. Since this initial outreach from Warner Bros., the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike has kicked into even higher gear, making the light on the horizon dimmer by the day. However, Warner Bros. and the creative team behind "East New York" are still working to get the series back up and running again. It's not over quite yet, but fans should be cautioned against getting their hopes up too much given the current situation.
What could be explored in Season 2?
If Season 2 does ever make it to air, there are plenty of open creative directions for the series to explore. The first season followed star Amanda Warren's deputy inspector Regina Haywood, as she was promoted in rank to take over the reins at East New York's 74th precinct. This promotion wasn't just a pretty perk, but an often painful charge as Haywood struggled to keep the peace in the neighborhood. Her task is to protect her community and ensure fair policing and resources for all — both the new, wealthier residents and the long-time locals who are frustrated with the recent rise of gentrification. Not making the job any easier is the fact that her co-workers aren't the most supportive bunch, and Haywood can't seem to catch a break, whether it be in or out of the precinct.
In future seasons, this storyline could evolve in any number of ways. We could see Haywood's creative strategies like community policing start to take hold and be embraced, both by the neighborhood and authorities alike, or we could see it crash and burn, forcing Haywood to start her mission from scratch. Both would make for great entertainment as well as social commentary. During the first season, we also see part of Haywood's past come back to haunt her. While this was partially explored, there wasn't too much light shed on this area, and there's still plenty of room for elaboration here. There's also the fact that much of the series is inspired by real events to consider. If it's based on real life, then there's always going to be room for continuation.
Who would star in Season 2?
If a continuation of "East New York" is allowed to happen, then for it to have any hope for a positive reception, there are a few first-season staples the series would need to have signed back on. Obviously, the show would need to bring back Amanda Warren as the protagonist, Regina Haywood. She's been the primary driver for the story up to now, and it's unlikely things would be able to go very far or successfully without her.
One other key character that would bolster its chances of regaining its first-season viewers would be the return of Jimmy Smits as Chief John Suarez. In the show, Suarez does not simply stand in as a shallow outline of Haywood's supervisor but plays a central role as her mentor and, at times, the opponent pushing her to achieve her potential. Reviving this relationship is essential for the future of the series.
Since the show has only had one season so far, there aren't too many other actors that would be crucial in moving the story forward. It's not been long enough for audiences to really develop deep attachments to side characters yet, but it couldn't hurt to have some of the regulars back. Possible options include Kevin Rankin, Richard Kind, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Ruben Santiago-Hudson, Lavel Schley, and Olivia Luccardi.
What Amanda Warren has said about Season 2
When discussing her role as Regina Haywood on "East New York" with TV Line, actress Amanda Warren had nothing but good things to say about her experience. She expressed shock and appreciation for how quickly the series was able to find a fanbase and how well it performed following its premiere. As a native New Yorker herself, she was glad to see this series, which very much felt like a piece of her, be embraced with such welcome arms.
She also commended co-creators William Finkelstein and Mike Flynn for the solid foundation they were able to establish in the first season. As she described it, the groundwork they laid was just strong enough to stand on but not so strong that you can't build upon it and improve. There's the perfect amount of tiny cracks to offer room for growth, from character development to plentiful plot possibilities.
Warren has not commented on the CBS cancellation or any plans for Season 2 yet. However, given the enthusiastic nature of her comments and the self-stated room for growth, it can be expected that should a Season 2 happen, she would definitely want to be part of it.
What Jimmy Smits has said about Season 2
Unlike the ways in which their characters on the show are often at odds, Jimmy Smits and Amanda Warren seem to be on the same page in real life. Smits, like Warren, was full of praise for his experience acting as Chief John Suarez on "East New York" in an interview with Parade. One of the primary factors behind his adoration for the show is a mutual love and respect for the creatives he has working alongside him, many of whom he's worked with before and has admired long since before "East New York" hit the airwaves.
In addition to the deep roots the series carries for him in terms of his co-workers, Smits also feels connected to the show through his upbringing. Smits claims that the area of Brooklyn where the show is grounded just so happens to be where he spent many of the early and some of the best years of his life. The series is like home to him, and while Smits also hasn't made any official comment on the series cancellation or on whether he would be willing to reprise his role, you can never stray too far from home. It's where the heart is, so if "East New York" ever makes a return, it wouldn't be shocking to see Smits come back with it.