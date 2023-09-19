Whatever Happened To Fish Fixe After Shark Tank?

The benefits of eating seafood on a regular basis have largely gone unknown by the public, with recent data suggesting that Americans are eating far below the USDA recommended amount of fish and shellfish each week. The entrepreneurial duo of Emily Castro and Melissa Harrington aim to tackle this dilemma through their business, Fish Fixe. The company offers a nationwide delivery service that gives customers a wide array of fresh frozen seafood options to pick from. The bags used for delivery come with handy instructions on prepping and cooking, while also allowing users to dispose of any unwanted pieces.

Castro and Harrington shared on "Shark Tank" that they met while playing soccer together during their college years. Harrington, who had experience working in the seafood industry for some time after starting a Texas-based wholesale facility that distributed live lobsters, had begun to explore ways of incorporating more seafood in her family's diet. She and her husband began portioning out, freezing, and preparing pounds of fish every week, which gradually saw positive effects to her health.

Harrington introduced Castro's family to the concept and they became similarly hooked. It didn't take long for the women to realize that their method could prove useful to countless others and thus, Fish Fixe was born in 2017. While the company was seeing healthy growth in sales, the team eventually made their way on to "Shark Tank" Season 13 with hopes of solving a pressing issue.