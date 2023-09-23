Star Wars: Who Is Lobot & What Does He Wear On His Head?
The "Star Wars" universe may be home to cutesy creatures like Ewoks and wide-eyed protagonists filled with boundless optimism, but that doesn't mean the stories in the galaxy far, far away can't go dark, especially when it comes to the futuristic technology shown throughout the franchise.
Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side and transformation into Darth Vader is the franchise's most tragic and harrowing tale. As Obi-Wan Kenobi brutally and bluntly reminds Luke Skywalker, the former Jedi was more machine than human. "Star Wars: Rogue One" and the Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," also take the time to prove this point.
Both canon and "Legends" stories have introduced countless other characters plagued and transformed by technology. Fans may remember one such example from "Empire Strikes Back" — Lobot. Remember him? Lando Calrissian's aide and assistant who wore those spectacular galactic-styled Beats by Dre?
No, but seriously, Lobot's character, and specifically that infamous implant around his head, has a more troubling function than most fans may realize. Simply put, the implants robbed the human of his free will.
Lobot was an old friend to Lando and sacrificed his free will to save him
As established by the newer canon "Star Wars" comics, Lobot worked for the Galactic Empire at the height of their power. While doing so, he was implanted with the AJ^6 cyborg construct, which helps increase the wearer's productivity and efficiency. In Lobot's case, it helped him with calculating conflict outcomes. However, this cybernetic piece immediately tried to restrict the character's personality in the process.
Eventually, Lobot abandoned the Empire and began working with Lando Calrissian. During their travels, the former managed to maintain control over his implants. However, tragedy struck when Imperial Royal Guards attacked and injured him. Further exasperating things, the ship Lando and Lobot were traveling on was close to self-destructing. The latter was able to activate the ship's escape pods, but this allowed the AJ^6 cyborg construct to completely take over his mind in the process.
This explains why, by the time fans meet him in "Empire Strikes Back," Lobot is a mere silent aide to Lando. It also clarifies how the former smuggler is able to "activate" and control Lobot from afar.