Star Wars: Who Is Lobot & What Does He Wear On His Head?

The "Star Wars" universe may be home to cutesy creatures like Ewoks and wide-eyed protagonists filled with boundless optimism, but that doesn't mean the stories in the galaxy far, far away can't go dark, especially when it comes to the futuristic technology shown throughout the franchise.

Anakin Skywalker's fall to the dark side and transformation into Darth Vader is the franchise's most tragic and harrowing tale. As Obi-Wan Kenobi brutally and bluntly reminds Luke Skywalker, the former Jedi was more machine than human. "Star Wars: Rogue One" and the Disney+ series, "Obi-Wan Kenobi," also take the time to prove this point.

Both canon and "Legends" stories have introduced countless other characters plagued and transformed by technology. Fans may remember one such example from "Empire Strikes Back" — Lobot. Remember him? Lando Calrissian's aide and assistant who wore those spectacular galactic-styled Beats by Dre?

No, but seriously, Lobot's character, and specifically that infamous implant around his head, has a more troubling function than most fans may realize. Simply put, the implants robbed the human of his free will.