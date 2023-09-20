Heartstopper: Who Plays Elle & Why Do Doctor Who Fans Recognize Her?

Netflix's "Heartstopper" offers a beautiful and heartwarming story with worthwhile and long-awaited LGBTQ+ representation. Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, the series — which is a pretty accurate rendition, give or take a few changes — was an instant hit, and introduced viewers (and reintroduced readers) to Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney). Finney is a positive depiction of a transgender character, who shows no shame in who she is, and even finds a romance of her own, just as her two friends are falling in love.

For "Doctor Who" fans, Finney soon became a familiar face when it was announced that she would appear in the 60th Anniversary along side David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively. The news came in mid 2022, but all fans had to go on was Finney's character's name, which happens to be Rose. This led to speculation as to who she is, with some even wondering if she and Billie Piper's Rose — who is definitely a big part of why the revival was a huge success — are the same person. However, it has been revealed that, while they share a name, Finney's Rose is actually the daughter of Donna and her husband, Shaun Temple (Karl Collins).