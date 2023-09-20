Heartstopper: Who Plays Elle & Why Do Doctor Who Fans Recognize Her?
Netflix's "Heartstopper" offers a beautiful and heartwarming story with worthwhile and long-awaited LGBTQ+ representation. Based on the graphic novel by Alice Oseman, the series — which is a pretty accurate rendition, give or take a few changes — was an instant hit, and introduced viewers (and reintroduced readers) to Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), Charlie Spring (Joe Locke), and Elle Argent (Yasmin Finney). Finney is a positive depiction of a transgender character, who shows no shame in who she is, and even finds a romance of her own, just as her two friends are falling in love.
For "Doctor Who" fans, Finney soon became a familiar face when it was announced that she would appear in the 60th Anniversary along side David Tennant and Catherine Tate as the Fourteenth Doctor and Donna Noble, respectively. The news came in mid 2022, but all fans had to go on was Finney's character's name, which happens to be Rose. This led to speculation as to who she is, with some even wondering if she and Billie Piper's Rose — who is definitely a big part of why the revival was a huge success — are the same person. However, it has been revealed that, while they share a name, Finney's Rose is actually the daughter of Donna and her husband, Shaun Temple (Karl Collins).
Yasmin Finney is Rose Temple-Noble
As "Doctor Who" fans know, Donna Noble's fate is not a happy one. In the Series 4 finale, "Journey's End," Donna becomes half-Time Lord after touching — and growing — the Tenth Doctor Metacrisis clone. The new DNA allows her to defeat Davros, but the knowledge inside her head burns her, and The Doctor is forced to erase all her memories of their travels and friends. Because of this, fans have wondered how Donna could name her daughter, if she couldn't remember the original Rose.
When Yasmin Finney was announced, viewers immediately took to Reddit to voice their theories. U/markdavo likes the idea that Donna has fuzzy recollections — similar to The Doctor in "Family of Blood" — and that she names her daughter as a kind of residual memory. Others have wondered if "Rose" is not the character's birth name, as it's been confirmed she will be portrayed as transgender. U/TheKingMaker suggests that Donna talks about a past she can't remember, and inspires her daughter to take the name Rose, after the woman in her mother's stories.
Whatever the case, fans are excited to see the "Doctor Who" 60th Anniversary — which already has a trailer and episode titles — and learn what role Rose will play in this next adventure, and find out the character's connection to the beloved companion.