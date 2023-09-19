Friends: Jon Favreau's Story Included A Fight Against This Real UFC & WCW Star

When it comes to spectacular sitcom guest spots, "Friends" stands at the peak. From Brooke Shields and Brad Pitt making quick and hilarious pitstops to Bruce Willis portraying an overprotective father for multiple episodes, the iconic and long-running series made a habit of entertaining viewers with a plethora of high-profile guest appearances. One such star that fans may have forgotten about is none other than "The Mandalorian" creator and "Happy" Hogan himself, Jon Favreau.

In Season 3, Favreau's character, Pete Becker, is introduced as a genius millionaire and quickly becomes a love interest for Monica Geller (Courteney Cox). Despite being a highly successful businessman, and to Monica's absolute bewilderment, Becker decides to dive into the world of combat sports — and not as a spectator. He trains hard to become a fighter and sets his sights on the Ultimate Fighting Championship. That's right, while the UFC was struggling to get mixed martial arts recognized as a legitimate sport in the '90s, the organization secured a serious mainstream victory by appearing in a cultural phenomenon like "Friends."

Appearing in Season 3, Episode 24, "The One with the Ultimate Fighting Champion," are a trio of UFC legends. Announcing Pete Becker's debut to the octagon is none other than Bruce Buffer, while "Big" John McCarthy serves as the referee. And Becker's opponent is none other than the David "Tank" Abbott, an MMA mainstay during the '90s. Spoiler alert: poor Pete gets absolutely demolished.