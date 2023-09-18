Why Was Doc Adams Replaced On Gunsmoke?

"Gunsmoke" was one of the longest-running TV shows in history, so it's no surprise that it came with a supersized cast. Airing on CBS from 1955 to 1975, the classic television western drama, set in Dodge City, Kansas, included James Arness as Marshal Matt Dillon, Amanda Blake as Miss Kitty Russell, and Milburn Stone as Dr. Galen Adams, as well as a large recurring cast of characters.

Seventeen seasons in, a key character was written off of "Gunsmoke" –- but just temporarily. In 1971, Stone's trusted Doc Adams got out of Dodge for a bit and was replaced by Pat Hingle as Dr. Chapman. The casting change came in the 1971 episode "New Doctor in Town," where it was explained that Doc Adams left town to seek additional medical training after a young girl died under his care. Enter the more standoffish Dr. Chapman, who stuck around for six episodes.

In reality, the doctor switch came because Stone needed to take time off from his "Gunsmoke" role to undergo heart bypass surgery (per SD News). Following recovery from his successful surgery at Alabama's UAD Hospital in March 1971, Stone returned to his role as Doc Adams, much to the joy of the residents of Dodge City. Stone ultimately appeared in a whopping 605 episodes of "Gunsmoke," and died five years after the series finale.