The Untold Truth Of Gunsmoke

By the early 1950s, Westerns were the biggest movies on the big screen, and the biggest actor in them was the Duke, John Wayne. Most "Gunsmoke" fans may know that Wayne was the first choice for the role of Marshal Dillon. What some may not know, however, is that it was Wayne who helped eventual series star James Arness snag the coveted leading part.

"I was under contract to Duke's company for two years before 'Gunsmoke' came along," Arness said in a 2006 interview. "I had been in about four pictures for his company with him." According to Arness, the studio was gunning hard for Wayne, but he flatly declined the offer, uninterested in leaving the big screen for a TV role. He did give the studio Arness' name, though, apparently telling them "I have a young man here under contract who I think would maybe fit the bill."

It's a good thing Wayne turned down the role, though, and not just for Arness' sake. During the show's incredible 20-year run, Wayne went on to star in some of his best films, including "The Searchers," "The Longest Day," and "True Grit."