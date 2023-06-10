Wes Bentley Has No Idea How Yellowstone Will End But Thinks Total Dutton Destruction Is Possible
"Yellowstone" may be nearing its end, but that doesn't mean the show's actors know what the future holds for their characters. Indeed, while it was announced in early May that "Yellowstone" Season 5 will be the show's last, the hit Paramount Network series has yet to begin filming its final batch of episodes. As a result, "Yellowstone" fans aren't the only ones who have been left to wonder about what will happen in the series' closing chapters.
Wes Bentley, for his part, thinks the show could end in disaster not just for his character, Jamie Dutton, but for every member of the Dutton household. The "Yellowstone" actor revealed as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, telling the outlet, "We're at a point where I think everything is possible with the Duttons. It's so hot and combustible right now that it could blow them all up together. I think the potential for that is real."
In the same interview, Bentley was quick to note that he hasn't read any scripts yet for the series' final episodes. "I truly don't have a clue where it's going. I haven't seen or heard anything," the actor said. Despite that fact, some "Yellowstone" fans will likely agree with Bentley that the stage has, at the very least, certainly been set for the Dutton family to go down in flames.
Things may not end well for Yellowstone's central family
The midseason finale of "Yellowstone" Season 5 leaves things in a precarious place for the Dutton family. The episode sees Jamie Dutton try to officially get his father removed from office, which prompts both Kevin Costner's John and Kelly Reilly's Beth to start plotting his murder. In case that wasn't enough, one of the episode's final scenes also sees Jamie start putting together a plan to get a hit ordered on his sister.
Notably, while Wes Bentley thinks it's possible Jamie, John, and Beth's plans will ultimately blow up in all of their faces, he also doesn't seem willing to put all of his stock into one specific theory about the end of "Yellowstone." Speaking further with The Hollywood Reporter, Bentley noted that there's always a chance "Yellowstone" co-creator Taylor Sheridan will hit him and his co-stars with a twist none of them see coming. "I am always surprised by Taylor," the actor admitted. "I'm kind of waiting for whatever extra thing he is thinking about that I'm not thinking about."
That said, Bentley does seem to believe that there's very little chance every remaining member of the Dutton family will make it out of "Yellowstone" alive. "With the tension and danger right now, it potentially could be either they are all gone, or one of them survives," Bentley added. To the actor's credit, it's not hard to understand why he thinks that. Indeed, if there's one thing "Yellowstone" Season 5's midseason finale does, it's lay the groundwork for Jamie's rivalry with his family to finally come to what will likely be a bloody end.