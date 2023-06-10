Wes Bentley Has No Idea How Yellowstone Will End But Thinks Total Dutton Destruction Is Possible

"Yellowstone" may be nearing its end, but that doesn't mean the show's actors know what the future holds for their characters. Indeed, while it was announced in early May that "Yellowstone" Season 5 will be the show's last, the hit Paramount Network series has yet to begin filming its final batch of episodes. As a result, "Yellowstone" fans aren't the only ones who have been left to wonder about what will happen in the series' closing chapters.

Wes Bentley, for his part, thinks the show could end in disaster not just for his character, Jamie Dutton, but for every member of the Dutton household. The "Yellowstone" actor revealed as much in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, telling the outlet, "We're at a point where I think everything is possible with the Duttons. It's so hot and combustible right now that it could blow them all up together. I think the potential for that is real."

In the same interview, Bentley was quick to note that he hasn't read any scripts yet for the series' final episodes. "I truly don't have a clue where it's going. I haven't seen or heard anything," the actor said. Despite that fact, some "Yellowstone" fans will likely agree with Bentley that the stage has, at the very least, certainly been set for the Dutton family to go down in flames.