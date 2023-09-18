Why Madonna's Pepsi Commercial Was Banned From TV In 1989

Almost from the very beginning of her career, Madonna has stirred up controversy through her music and subsequent music videos. Whether it was from the overt sexuality of her 1984 hit "Like a Virgin" or the trials of a pregnant teen girl in the 1986 tune "Papa Don't Preach," an outcry of some sort seemed to follow Madonna's every move.

Perhaps one of Madonna's biggest controversies emerged in 1989 with the music video for her hit song "Like a Prayer." According to Billboard, Pepsi collaborated with Madonna on a TV spot, which was part of a $5 million deal to help promote her "Like a Prayer" album. However, Pepsi pulled the innocuous 30-second ad when the full, official music video for "Like a Prayer" — which depicts scenes of murder, racial injustice, burning crosses, and an interracial kiss — was released. Now, nearly three and a half decades later, Madonna and Pepsi brought the banned commercial back to the spotlight when it aired during the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards on September 12.

In Madonna's September 13 Instagram post that features the ad, the singer wrote, "34 years ago I made a commercial with Pepsi to celebrate the release of my song Like a Prayer. The commercial was immediately canceled when I refused to change any scenes in the video where I was kissing a black saint or burning crosses. So began my illustrious career as an artist refusing to compromise my artistic integrity. Thank you @pepsi for finally realizing the genius of our collaboration. Artists are here to disturb the peace."