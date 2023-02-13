Gerald Butler's Plane Sequel Brings Us From The Air To The Ocean With Ship

"Dracula 2000" and "300" star Gerard Butler is arguably the king of so-bad-they're-good action movies, having starred in over-the-top blockbusters for more than two decades now. When a trailer for "Plane" premiered in October of 2022, it seemed like just the sort of film on which Butler had built this reputation. In "Plane," Butler portrays a commercial airline pilot with a military background whose routine flight one day must make an emergency landing on a small island. There, Butler's character Brodie Torrance teams up with Louis Gaspare (Mike Colter), a French prisoner charged with murder, to secure a safe exit for the rest of his plane's passengers from the island, which is run by a violent outlaw group.

At one point, Butler felt like he burned alive while shooting "Plane" as he recounted in a televised interview, describing a time he was covered in phosphoric acid in the midst of filming. The burning he described wasn't literal, but an overwhelming sensation caused by the acid. Audiences, it turns out, were receptive to Butler's commitment to his "Plane" role, earning it just about as much praise as possible for a popcorn action flick.

In fact, "Plane" was a big enough success that a sequel is now on its way, titled — because of course it is — "Ship."