The Ending Of Chloe Explained

In 1994, Canadian filmmaker Atom Egoyan exploded onto the international indie scene with "Exotica," a meditation on sex, money, and loneliness that takes place among the workers and patrons of a high-end Toronto strip club. 15 years later the director revisited that same world, but from a different angle, in the erotic thriller "Chloe." Here, the eponymous sex worker (Amanda Seyfried) works out of a fancy hotel lobby instead of a smoky club, and her clientele is not a roomful of wealthy yet pathetic men, but one man at a time — or in this case, one woman. Catherine (Julianne Moore) is a middle-aged doctor who feels invisible to the men in her life, husband David (Liam Neeson) and teenage son Max (Max Thieriot). But her desire to be seen, to be felt, to be loved again comes at a higher price than she could have imagined.

The mysteries of "Chloe" are less about the twists and turns of the plot and more about the way love and intimacy become detached from one another, either from one shocking incident or through the slow march of time. Or as David puts it late in the film, "When did we stop picking each other up from the airport?" That being said, there are several unanswered questions posed by the film's sudden veer into "Fatal Attraction" territory, and an epilogue that finds a young woman dead and a family not only undisturbed by her fate, but seemingly better off for it. Let's take a look at the end of "Chloe."