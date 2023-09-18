This 'Old Aquaman' Movie Pitch May Have Been DC's Logan (But Would Have Flopped)

The DCEU may be all but dead with the struggles at the box office and the critical response of films like "The Flash" and "Blue Beetle," but that doesn't mean fans aren't looking back to see what could have been. With the "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" trailer showing a lighter side of Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa), even filmmaker Jeff Nichols is reflecting on his pitch for an "Aquaman" movie sounding tonally similar to the likes of "Logan" — a pitch for a film he thinks would have flopped hard.

In an interview with Josh Horowitz at the Telluride Film Festival, Nichols looks back at eight years ago when he pitched his Aquaman movie. "I still have scenes of that in my head that would have been good. It would have been quite different from the film that was made," he said about his version. "It wasn't ever feasible, you know? But I liked the older Aquaman when he had a harpoon for a hand." After some giggles, he offers a more profound idea of what made the character intriguing. "Because he was a fallen king, his son had died. He was in mourning." Nichols explains he didn't believe his pitch would have worked. "Obviously, as you can see from this brief pitch, it would have sold hundreds of dollars worth of tickets."

Nichols goes on to say that we have many of those movies now and that no one needs to make more. But the feel of the pitch feels like something that already worked exceptionally well and is something DC sorely needs.