Whatever Happened To Savy After Shark Tank?

From the get-go, the sharks express concern with Disha Shidham's Savy app. Despite having 1,000 stores and 2,000 users signed up, not a single sale has been made through Savy. Though Shidham stresses that she has verbal commitments from several large retailers to join, this isn't enough for the sharks, especially Lori Greiner. "A verbal commitment isn't anything to an investor," says Greiner. "We have to know tangibly, what are we investing in? I don't feel like this is fully fleshed out yet."

The sharks also aren't thrilled with Shidham's varied background, which includes dropping out of college and leading Tru Colors, a program to help rehabilitated gang leaders start a brewery. Mark Cuban tells her, "There's a whole world that you know nothing about that you're trying to pick up in bits and pieces," while Kevin O'Leary says she needs some discipline in her life.

As for Robert Herjavec, he's empathetic about her decision to leave school but doesn't feel she has the drive just yet to make it as a business owner: "If you're not gonna go to school, I need you to be fanatically obsessive about what you're doing, and you're not. I'm out."

Shidham leaves with no deal and is upset about how her "Shark Tank" experience went down. "I'm pretty angry," she says off-stage. "I don't think they took the time to listen. I feel like they're missing out. I don't need them."