Marvel's Jonathan Majors Goes Viral For Stopping Fight But Twitter Is Suspicious
The following article includes mentions of assault.
Marvel went all in on Jonathan Majors for the next big event of its cinematic universe. Introduced as He Who Remains in "Loki" Season 1, Majors was established as the all-powerful multiversal force, Kang the Conqueror, who returned in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Everything his character did would lead to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," but all of those plans were thrown into turmoil when he was arrested on charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation. Despite him returning as a Kang variant in "Loki" Season 2, his future in the MCU remains up in the air until he's found guilty or not guilty, with Marvel keeping a tight lid on things for the moment. But Majors is back in the news, and fans are wondering whether it's real or a PR stunt.
On September 14, TMZ released a video of two high school girls fighting when Jonathan Majors gets between them to break up the brawl. TMZ also spoke with Majors after the fight where he said he just wanted to make sure no one was hurt. However, the timing of the video with it coming out a day before Majors is due back in court is rather suspicious, and many on social media believe it's disingenuous.
Twitter user @queertvnerd wrote, "The Jonathan Majors clip might be the worst PR stunt of the century." The sentiment was shared by many, with @HeylKatme believing there was a more insidious reason for the video, "The PR team are geniuses for making the first search results for 'Jonathan Majors beat up girl' to be a video of Majors interfering two girls beating each other up."
The Jonathan Majors video has inspired numerous memes
While it's possible the video is genuine, there have been a lot of odd PR moves as of late. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis had a disastrously-received apology video after their letters of leniency toward Danny Masterson were leaked. Numerous stories about Joe Jonas popped up following news of his divorce from Sophie Turner that painted him in a good light while portraying her as a bad mother, also looking a lot like unscrupulous PR moves. It's understandable people on social media are suspicious of Jonathan Majors' video, especially with how he seemingly comes out of nowhere to break up a random fight.
Regardless of its legitimacy, people had a field day on social media. Twitter user @JoshtheSandwich compared it to a sketch from "I Think You Should Leave" Season 3 where Fred Armisen's character shows his kids a video of him beating up a punk that's clearly fake, resulting in him shouting, "I thought it would look f***ing real!" Another comparison came from @Lizzs_Lockeroom, who posted a clip from Michael Jackson's "Beat It" music video where Jackson breaks up a highly choreographed fight between some rival gang members. And @VinceMancini posted, "Looks like Jonathan Majors is working with a new Crisis PR Team," alongside a picture of Nathan Fielder from "Nathan for You."
Jonathan Majors' trial for domestic violence resumes September 15. Hopefully, justice will be provided, but when it comes to the court of public opinion, people will remain incredibly skeptical.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.