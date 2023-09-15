Marvel's Jonathan Majors Goes Viral For Stopping Fight But Twitter Is Suspicious

The following article includes mentions of assault.

Marvel went all in on Jonathan Majors for the next big event of its cinematic universe. Introduced as He Who Remains in "Loki" Season 1, Majors was established as the all-powerful multiversal force, Kang the Conqueror, who returned in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." Everything his character did would lead to "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," but all of those plans were thrown into turmoil when he was arrested on charges of assault, harassment, and strangulation. Despite him returning as a Kang variant in "Loki" Season 2, his future in the MCU remains up in the air until he's found guilty or not guilty, with Marvel keeping a tight lid on things for the moment. But Majors is back in the news, and fans are wondering whether it's real or a PR stunt.

On September 14, TMZ released a video of two high school girls fighting when Jonathan Majors gets between them to break up the brawl. TMZ also spoke with Majors after the fight where he said he just wanted to make sure no one was hurt. However, the timing of the video with it coming out a day before Majors is due back in court is rather suspicious, and many on social media believe it's disingenuous.

Twitter user @queertvnerd wrote, "The Jonathan Majors clip might be the worst PR stunt of the century." The sentiment was shared by many, with @HeylKatme believing there was a more insidious reason for the video, "The PR team are geniuses for making the first search results for 'Jonathan Majors beat up girl' to be a video of Majors interfering two girls beating each other up."