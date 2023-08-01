Loki Season 2: How Big Is Jonathan Majors' Role As A Kang Variant?

Since this information comes from an anonymous source speaking with The Cosmic Circus, it's important to take it with a grain of salt. Plus, even if it is accurate now, a lot can change in editing between now and when "Loki" Season 2 comes out on Disney+ on October 6. However, it does suggest Kang is meant to serve a greater purpose in the new season as opposed to rattling off a bunch of exposition to set up "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty" and "Avengers: Secret Wars" down the line, as was the case for his role in Season 1. So far, we know he'll appear as Victor Timely in some capacity, but Jonathan Majors' role could go beyond that.

It's unknown if Timely will be a one-off variant to appear in a single episode. But Majors could always appear as other Kang variants, seeing how there are a ton of them out there as evidenced by the "Quantumania" mid-credits scene. One possibility that's already been teased is Mister Gryphon. He's a good variant of Kang and the CEO of Qeng Enterprises, which just so happened to have a building featured in "Loki" Season 1, Episode 5. There are also fan theories that Mister Gryphon is the one who purchased Avengers Tower (a riddle that still doesn't have an answer in the MCU).

It makes sense for Marvel to capitalize on the growing threat of the various evil Kangs out there by giving Majors a larger role in "Loki" Season 2. But depending on how the actor's trial shakes out in the coming months, Marvel may pump the brakes a bit and could even consider recasting the role. No matter what happens, Marvel likely wouldn't remove Majors entirely from "Loki" Season 2, so for now, the specifics of how much runtime he has is up in the air.