Captain Marvel Writer Teases A New Villain And A Huge Disaster - Exclusive Interview

How did this opportunity come to be, and how exciting is it to be tackling a "Captain Marvel" ongoing, following in the footsteps of some of Marvel's most iconic talents on the book?

It's so exciting. Editor Sarah Brunstad contacted me to ask if I'd like to write "Captain Marvel," and of course, I said yes! There are definitely some big "Captain Marvel" shoes to fill, but one of the best pieces of advice I've ever gotten is that people are asking for your take on a character, not someone else's. No one will ever write Kelly Thompson's "Captain Marvel" better than Kelly Thompson — nor should they try. I approach every run as something that honors what came before it while welcoming in new readers. It's a tricky balance, but it's one I enjoy sussing out.

Was it daunting following Kelly Thompson's run on the book? It was such a consistently excellent run.

It's a fantastic run! It lives in my head rent-free. I have so much admiration for Kelly and her work. It's always daunting to pick up a new book and character, especially an iconic run spotlighting a fan favorite like Carol. But Kelly has been lovely and encouraging, and my team is very supportive, so I feel like I'm walking into this with friends at my back.

What makes Captain Marvel such a beloved hero? Despite having larger-than-life powers, her humanity has connected with readers.

This is such a tricky question because she means so much to many people, but she means something different to everyone. Since we announced the run, I've met lots of dedicated Captain Marvel fans, including one person who has a whole tattoo sleeve featuring her. (Yes, you — you know who you are!) It's been incredible to see.

What I love about Carol is that she's brave, principled, and stubborn. I think of her as an unstoppable force and an immovable object. If she believes something needs to be done, she'll get it done, no matter what. I love characters who will put everything on the line, including themselves, in order to accomplish what they feel they need to. Playing with that tension is fun.

What makes Jan Bazaldua the perfect artist for this book?

Jan's incredible. Her art's stunning, and I'm excited to be working with a Stormbreaker. I can't wait for you to see this book. It's a treat for the eyes.

Carol's new costume from Jen Bartel originally debuted at the Hellfire Gala. Did you see the costume and decide to use it on a more regular basis, or was that always the plan?

This was actually Sarah's idea. I was 100% on board as soon as she mentioned it. It's brilliant. I'm a huge fan of Jen Bartel's work in general, and that Hellfire Gala outfit is a stunner. Knowing she was on board to design us a new look for Carol was a big draw for me.