Gold Rush: What Happened To John Schnabel?

Of all the miners who've come and gone over 14 seasons of "Gold Rush," John Schnabel is one who doesn't get mentioned all that often these days. But there's arguably no single miner who's had as big an impact on the series, as he was indeed the gold-loving grandfather to "Gold Rush" fan favorite Parker Schnabel. As longtime fans of the series know, John essentially taught his grandson everything he knows about mining, setting the youngster on the path to the incredible success he's had.

John, of course, spent much of his own life working the hills of Alaska in his own pursuit of gold. He did not, however, make his first "Gold Rush" appearance until Season 2. That just so happens to be the same season in which Parker was first introduced to viewers. And watching John impart his years of hard-earned wisdom was heartwarming to say the least. Sadly, Grandpa John hasn't been around to offer Parker guidance since Season 6, having succumbed to congestive heart failure in March of 2016.

The elder Schnabel was 96 years old at the time of his death. He lived most of his life mining in Alaska, having moved to Haines at the age of 19. Schnabel purchased Big Nugget Mine 45 years later, and it continues to produce for the Schnabel family today. While he lived a long, adventurous life, Grandpa John's presence is sorely missed on "Gold Rush." And his passing spawned heartfelt outpourings of admiration from former co-stars.