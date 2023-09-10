Netflix Was In Talks To Produce This Marvel Spin-Off Series - Here's Why It Died
Long ago, before the age of Disney+, Netflix ruled the Marvel TV world, bringing characters like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) together for "The Defenders." The shows were so popular on the streamer that there were even talks of fan favorites Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) getting their own spin-off, "Daughters of the Dragon," which "Luke Cage" director Marc Jobst confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "The two of them going off into the smoke and bokeh as a definite twosome was a nod to the potential of 'Daughters of the Dragon,'" Jobst revealed about his episode, "Wig Out." But whatever happened to the spin-off?
The short answer is with the emergence of Disney+ and a steady decline in viewership, Marvel canceled all of their other shows one by one, with planned spin-offs of "Agents of SHIELD" and "The Defenders" getting axed before they could even get off the ground, allowing Marvel Studios to streamline the series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on their new streaming service. In an interview with ComicBookMovie, Henwick confirmed her spin-off never got past the talking stage, saying, "I do remember some very vague discussions, but you keep your fingers crossed and never know what's going to happen in this industry. I'm just glad I got to play such an incredible arc with Colleen, and I feel very happy that we ended on such a high note for her."
Jessica Henwick is ready to bring Colleen Wing to the MCU
Despite "Daughters of the Dragon" never coming to fruition, there's still hope for Colleen Wing's future within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios has already proven they want to bring back fan-favorite characters from the Netflix shows, with Charlie Cox, Vincent D'Onofrio, and Jon Bernthal returning for "Daredevil: Born Again," so if they want Colleen back, Jessica Henwick is just a phone call away.
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the "Iron Fist" star revealed Marvel Studios reached out to her for the part of Xialing in "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" but she turned it down to not jeopardize Colleen Wing's possible return. "If I did ['Shang-Chi'], I would effectively be putting Colleen to bed. It wasn't the main factor, but it definitely came up in conversation," Henwick said, stating her love for the character. "Of course, if I was given the opportunity to revisit her, I would, but I just don't know how likely that is. Charlie [Cox] knew about that opportunity years ago. He already knew it was happening. I think I would have heard by now if there were any plans with Colleen."
All things considered, "Iron Fist" left Colleen's story wide open, with her receiving Iron Fist's powers, protecting New York during Danny's (Finn Jones) absence. Marvel Studios could easily fold her into the MCU as the new Iron Fist, placing her in a story alongside Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), bringing Henwick's dedication to the character full circle.