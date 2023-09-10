Netflix Was In Talks To Produce This Marvel Spin-Off Series - Here's Why It Died

Long ago, before the age of Disney+, Netflix ruled the Marvel TV world, bringing characters like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter), and Luke Cage (Mike Colter) together for "The Defenders." The shows were so popular on the streamer that there were even talks of fan favorites Misty Knight (Simone Missick) and Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) getting their own spin-off, "Daughters of the Dragon," which "Luke Cage" director Marc Jobst confirmed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. "The two of them going off into the smoke and bokeh as a definite twosome was a nod to the potential of 'Daughters of the Dragon,'" Jobst revealed about his episode, "Wig Out." But whatever happened to the spin-off?

The short answer is with the emergence of Disney+ and a steady decline in viewership, Marvel canceled all of their other shows one by one, with planned spin-offs of "Agents of SHIELD" and "The Defenders" getting axed before they could even get off the ground, allowing Marvel Studios to streamline the series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on their new streaming service. In an interview with ComicBookMovie, Henwick confirmed her spin-off never got past the talking stage, saying, "I do remember some very vague discussions, but you keep your fingers crossed and never know what's going to happen in this industry. I'm just glad I got to play such an incredible arc with Colleen, and I feel very happy that we ended on such a high note for her."