Cassandro Review: An Entertaining Underdog Story - But Not Quite A Knockout

Rather than suggesting Cassandro helped pave the way for greater acceptance of gay people in popular culture, the film finds its power in addressing any queer celebrity's limitations when it comes to pushing homophobia back into the closet altogether. For every powerful scene where he is told by a fan that he's inspired them to come out to an accepting family, there are several with minor characters we overhear dismissing Saúl for his sexuality long after he's become a household name. This is the case with any LGBTQ public figure who breaks barriers, but it's refreshing to see a movie directly acknowledge that, for all our achievements, there will always be a ceiling on how much we can get the wider world to accept us for who we are, rather than approach this subject with a naive sense that one person can change all attitudes for the better.

Admittedly, most viewers won't be walking away from "Cassandro" with their pessimism reaffirmed like I did, largely because its many delights don't require any introspection. There are simple pleasures of seeing Gael García Bernal transform into the larger-than-life exótico, leaning into gay sexual stereotypes during his fights in the ring only to subvert them; fighting positions designed to mimic gay sex, for example, are transformed from visual jokes to highlight a Luchador's supposed femininity to a source of strength. Every time Cassandro bends over in a flirtatious way, it's to lure his opponent into a trap — not only does the fight choreography offer the viewer fun visual gags, but it also offers simple shorthand about why what a rival might perceive as a ludicrous weakness is easily his biggest strength. It's strange to say, considering that these are the moments where the character very consciously leans into oversized stereotypes, but these fight sequences are the most empowering in the movie, and it all hinges on Bernal's assured timing as a physical comedian.

There are moments in "Cassandro" which start to sag — his affair with a closeted Luchador played by Raúl Castillo isn't as intriguing a dissection of society's internalized homophobia as what we see from out on the ring — but thanks to Bernal's lead performance, it's as gripping as the best underdog sports stories. To return to the question that opened the review, yes, Bernal is drastically miscast, but after watching the movie, I can't imagine this character brought to life by anyone other than him.

"Cassandro" is in limited release from Friday, September 15, and streams on Prime Video from Friday, September 22.

